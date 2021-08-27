COMPTON (CBSLA) — Firefighters were battling a second-alarm blaze Friday at a body shop in Compton.
Heavy smoke was spotted coming from A&J Body Shop at the corner of Compton Boulevard and Pearl Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. A second alarm was declared about a half hour later.READ MORE: Latest Round Of Golden State Stimulus Payments To Be Sent Out To Californians This Weekend
Video from Sky 2 showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from the building’s roof and vents.READ MORE: 4 Shot In Front Of West Hollywood Apartment Building
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not known.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Blocks Federal Eviction Moratorium; California, LA County Renters Protected Until Sept. 30
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.