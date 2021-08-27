COMPTON (CBSLA) — Firefighters were battling a second-alarm blaze Friday at a body shop in Compton.
Heavy smoke was spotted coming from A&J Body Shop at the corner of Compton Boulevard and Pearl Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. A second alarm was declared about a half hour later.
Video from Sky 2 showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from the building's roof and vents.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not known.
The area around the building was blocked off while crews work to make sure the fire is out.