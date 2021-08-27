LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Torrance police officer was charged Friday with excessive force in connection to a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting back in 2018.
The officer, David Chandler Jr., responded to a call on Aug. 27, 2018, concerning a woman who said her grandson had vandalized her home. The grandson later returned and officers said he came out holding a knife.READ MORE: LA Judge Rejects Effort To Call Off Newsom Recall Election
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said that as the suspect walked away, Chandler fired several rounds and his partner fired once.READ MORE: Former Assistant Football Coach, David Riden, Arrested After Hidden Camera Found In Girls Bathroom At Los Osos High School
Gascon also said in announcing the charges, “Excessive force by law enforcement authorities breeds mistrust in our communities. Police officers must work within the same laws they are sworn to uphold.”MORE NEWS: Crisis In Afghanistan: Community Honors Fallen Service Members At Camp Pendleton Memorial
An arraignment date has not been set.