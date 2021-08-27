LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has been arrested Friday after a motorcycle and another car were involved in a crash with a semi on the 101 Freeway in Encino.
The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway near Reseda Boulevard. The crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes, and two lanes on the southbound side.
At least two people were hospitalized with injuries. One of those people was arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol, but it’s not clear on what charges.
All lanes were reopened before 5 a.m.