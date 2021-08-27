WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Four people were shot in front of a luxury West Hollywood apartment building Friday morning.
Gunfire was reported at about 4 a.m. in front of a luxury apartment building in the 8400 block of West Fountain Avenue, at Olive. When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Latest Round Of Golden State Stimulus Payments To Be Sent Out To Californians This Weekend
A fourth victim was found at DeLongpre Avenue and Fountain Avenue shortly after.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Second-Alarm Blaze At Compton Body Shop
The victims were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Traffic to the area is shut down as authorities search for any other victims and the shooter.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Blocks Federal Eviction Moratorium; California, LA County Renters Protected Until Sept. 30
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.