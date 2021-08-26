CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A shooting was reported on Thursday night at Westfield Culver City mall.
One victim was shot in the leg near the JCPenney, and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. As a result, the mall was evacuated.
Culver City Police Department and Hawthorne Police Department responded to the scene.
It started with a scuffle with three men, when one of them brandished a weapon and fired a shot.
According to authorities, the suspect fled on foot into the mall's parking structure but has not yet been located.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided.