LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC football fans looking forward to a return to on-campus tailgating for the home opener will have to continue to wait, the school announced Wednesday.
USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn sent an email to the USC community saying the university would not be hosting on-campus tailgating and other gameday activities for the USC vs. San Jose State game on September 4.
“Over the past week, we have welcomed back 44,000 students and nearly 12,000 employees for the fall semester. The university has worked hard to prepare our campuses to resume in-person activities, and we have a responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff as our campuses return to full density for the first time since March 2020,” Bohn said.
"Therefore, at the recommendation of our medical experts, we have made the difficult decision not to host on-campus tailgating and other gameday activities for the USC vs. San Jose State game on September 4."
“Please note this change has only been made for the first game as we manage the substantial increases in campus density and in-person activities resulting from move-in week. There are no changes to pre-game activities at the Coliseum at this time. We will assess the public health situation on campus and consult with public health authorities before making decisions about future games.”
Anyone who plans to park on or walk through campus on the way to the Coliseum on Sept. 4 will need to display a completed “Trojan Check” badge that can be completed online.
All fans will be required to wear face coverings or masks within the Coliseum, regardless of vaccination status. Facial coverings can be briefly removed to eat or drink.
