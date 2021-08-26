TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The all-star team from the Torrance Little League will be in a must-win situation Thursday when it faces its counterpart from Hamilton, Ohio in an elimination bracket game of the Little League World Series.
The game will be held at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Thursday’s loser will be eliminated from the tournament while the winner will play for the championship of the Tom Seaver Bracket Saturday.
Saturday's game will be played against the all-star team from the Sioux Falls Little League, which defeated Torrance, 1-0, on Wednesday.
Torrance is seeking to become the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963 when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.
A watch party will be held at Rizzo's Pizza, 24100 Narbonne Ave., in Lomita.
