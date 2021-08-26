LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A USC football player who was arrested last month in a domestic violence case will not face criminal charges.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Bru McCoy citing insufficient evidence, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.READ MORE: OC Judge Reduces Charges Against Newport Beach Surgeon, Girlfriend Accused Of Sexual Assault
McCoy was taken into custody July 24 on suspicions of felony intimate partner violence.
As a redshirt freshman, McCoy played sparingly in the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season.
The wide receiver has remained on suspension from the team since his arrest. USC said in a statement Wednesday that McCoy’s status with the team is “unchanged.”MORE NEWS: 2 LA County Sheriff's Deputies Allegedly Filed False Reports To Cover Up Excessive Force After 2018 Pursuit Ended In Deadly Gun Battle
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)