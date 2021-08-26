LOS ANGELES (CBS) — The CDC says they have identified the Fratelli Beretta brand as a source of salmonella that has sickened 36 people in 17 states.
People were urged to not eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged, uncured antipasto trays after some of the people who have gotten sick reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays. The outbreak is particularly bad California, where seven people have been sickened.READ MORE: Torrance All-Stars In Must-Win Situation To Stay In Little League World Series
The trays that should not be consumed can include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa or soppressata. The products are sold nationwide and have a “best by” date on or before Feb. 11, 2022.READ MORE: CDC Study: LA County's Unvaccinated 29 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized Than Fully Vaccinated People
Italian-style meats sliced at a deli are not part of the CDC’s alert.
Anyone with these products should throw them away, even if some were eaten and no one got sick, according to the CDC. Items, containers, and surfaces that have touched the products should be thoroughly cleaned with hot, soapy water or in a dishwater.MORE NEWS: USC Campus Tailgating Canceled For Trojans' Home Opener
The CDC says they continue to investigate if any other products have been linked to this illness.