RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An assistant football coach has been arrested on suspicion of putting a hidden camera in a girl’s bathroom at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga.
David Riden, 52, was arrested Tuesday after investigators served a search warrant on his home and vehicle and seized several electronic devices. Riden was cited and released Wednesday and he is not yet scheduled to appear in court.
San Bernardino County sheriff's officials say deputies were notified by Los Osos High School staff that they found a hidden camera in one of the female student restrooms. Detectives found evidence that Riden was responsible for placing the camera, authorities said.
Riden has been an employee at Los Osos High since 2015, where he has served as the boys locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team. The Chaffey Joint Union High School District was immediately notified of the investigation. Riden resigned from his position on the day of his arrest and is no longer employed at the school.
An investigation continues into the discovery of the hidden camera, and no further information was released. Anyone with information can contact Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800.