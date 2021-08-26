LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was severely injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hills early Thursday morning. The suspect has since been arrested.
The collision occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street near Our Lady of Peace Church.
According to Los Angeles police, several good Samaritans rushed to help the victim as he lay in the middle of the street. One of those happened to be an off-duty emergency medical technician.
He was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center with severe injuries, police said. His condition was not confirmed.
Meanwhile, some time later, California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the suspect vehicle in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street.
At the time, the CHP officers did not know about the hit-and-run, but stopped the car because it raised their suspicions and they noticed the vehicle had significant collision damage, police said.
After contacting the LAPD and making the connection to the hit-and-run, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was not immediately identified.