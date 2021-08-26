CARSON (CBSLA) — A Southern California family held a vigil Thursday night for their loved one who was shot and killed last week.
38-year-old husband and father, Cameron Hurndon, was gunned down at his home on South Moneta Avenue
“I still can’t believe it even to this day,” said friend Yvonne Wiley, who prayed with family and friends gathered for the vigil. “He had courage he had strength, he was polite, he was tactful.”
Friends say Hurndon’s family hasn’t received much information from investigators regarding the deadly shooting, and it’s unclear if Hurndon was the intended target.
“What we do know is that he was home with his son. And what we do know is he was found outside dead. That’s it. Other than that we don’t know anything else,” said friend Melanie Pearson.
The motive for the murder is still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700.