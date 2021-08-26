PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a multivehicle crash in Paramount late Wednesday night.
The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on East Rosecrans Avenue near the 710 Freeway.
Four vehicles were involved in the wreck. Six injured people were rushed to local hospitals, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday that one of the victims has since died.
Rosecrans remained shut down Thursday morning between the 710 Freeway and Orange Avenue.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear.