REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — An armed man suspected of shooting two people at the Redondo Beach Pier Wednesday night was himself shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The incident began at 8:20 p.m. when Redondo Beach police responded to reports of an active shooter at the pier, in the 100 block of West Torrance Boulevard.

They arrived to find a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Both had been shot in the lower torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. They were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were stable Thursday morning.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as people ducked down and hid in restaurants and shops or sprinted for safety.

“It was a stampede of people on the pier and we were all running in the same direction to get off the pier,” witness Patricia Shafik told CBSLA.

“When the police showed up, immediately as they pulled into the pier, they started firing off and yelling commands,” Payton Shafik added.

Officers located the suspect nearby with a knife and gun. At some point, officers opened fire on the suspect, who tried to run. Witness cell phone video captured the sound of at least two gunshots. The suspect was later found on some rocks on the pier, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department said. He was not immediately identified.

A handgun and knife were recovered from the scene, according to the sheriff’s department. It’s unclear if the suspect opened fire on police.

There was no word on a motive. It’s unclear if the initial shooting was random or targeted in nature. The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation.