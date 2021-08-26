LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies face charges of filing a false report to cover up the alleged use of excessive force during their response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in 2018.
Woodrow Kim, 39, and Jonathan Miramontes, 30, were each charged Wednesday with one count of felony filing of a false report. Kim also faces a felony count of assault under the color of authority.
"Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force then lie to cover up their crime or the crime of another officer."
According to Greg Risling of the District Attorney’s Office, Kim and Miramontes were among the deputies who responded to a car chase that ended in Ruben Salazar Park with an exchange of gunfire that wounded two other deputies and killed one of three suspects on Sept. 19, 2018. One was arrested, and at the time, authorities said “a second suspect was somehow injured.”
After pursuing a pedestrian in their patrol vehicle, prosecutors say Kim allegedly opened the driver's side door of his vehicle and knocked him to the ground. It's unclear if the pedestrian injured by the patrol vehicle door is the same person who was "somehow injured."
Both deputies allegedly lied in their reports about what transpired, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.