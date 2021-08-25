SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A water main break shut down an intersection in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday morning near Notre Dame High School.
The water main break occurred at Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive sometime before 1 a.m. Water flowed into the roadway for several hours before the leak was shut off.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene. At least one block was closed in each direction around the intersection.
There was no word on what caused the leak or how long the repairs may take.