FONTANA (CBSLA) — At least five homes have been damaged by a wildfire that broke out in the Fontana area.
The blaze began as a vegetation fire near Lytle Creek and Duncan roads after 1:30 p.m. By 4 p.m., authorities said 300 acres had already been burned and the fire was at 0% containment.
The fire is not far from the 15 Freeway, which remains open.
The second-alarm blaze has the potential to burn 500 acres, and at least five homes and a dozen RVs have been spotted burning. Authorities say 100 homes are threatened by the fire.
Evacuation orders have been issued for Lytle Creek Road, south of the Ranger Station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the 15 Freeway, and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills. An evacuation warning was issued for homes north of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road, west of the 15 Freeway.
Evacuation warning –
North of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Ave./Lytle Creek Rd. west of the 15 Fwy. pic.twitter.com/GLxpeBymzz
— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 25, 2021
Residents in all areas north of Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road should shelter in place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Several aircraft have been requested to battle the blaze, which has been named the South Fire.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.