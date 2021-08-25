FONTANA (CBSLA) — More than one hundred firefighters are battling a wildfire that has damaged at least six homes in the Fontana area.

The South Fire began as a vegetation fire near Lytle Creek and Duncan roads after 1:30 p.m. By 6:30 p.m., authorities said at least 500 acres had already been burned and the fire was at 0% containment.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is telling all residents north of the Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road to shelter in place.

As of 6:38 p.m., about 1,000 residents were under evacuation.

“I came home and got the dogs,” said Laura Mills, a Lytle Creek resident. “Hopefully our house is going to make it.”

Authorities say 600 structures are threatened by the fire. The fire was also threatening high voltage transmission lines.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

The fire is not far from the 15 Freeway, which remains open.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Lytle Creek Road, south of the Ranger Station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the 15 Freeway, and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills. An evacuation warning was issued for homes north of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road, west of the 15 Freeway.

Evacuation warning –

North of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Ave./Lytle Creek Rd. west of the 15 Fwy. pic.twitter.com/GLxpeBymzz — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 25, 2021

Residents in all areas north of Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road should shelter in place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Some neighbors decided to stay behind. One man was seen on the roof of his home with a garden hose trying to save it from fast-moving flames.

Several aircraft have been utilized to battle the blaze. As of 5:27 p.m. the fire was moving north along Lytle Creek Road.

An evacuation center has been established at the Jesse Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.

An evacuation center for large animals has been set up at Devore Animal Shelter in the 19000 block of Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.