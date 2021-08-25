SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Two people were hurt after a small plane has crashed Tuesday afternoon on the 5 Freeway in San Diego.
The crash happened just after noon in the freeway's southbound lanes at Via De La Valle. The plane had taken off from San Diego and was headed for La Jolla when it began having mechanical trouble.
Two people on board the plane were not hurt.
However, the plane did hit four cars on the freeway, and two people inside the cars were injured. A 7-year-old, Evie, and her grandmother, Victoria Roberts, were headed home when they thought they were hit by a semi. A moment later, they realized they had been clipped by a plane.
The plane’s impact of the car trapped Evie temporarily, but she was able to get out by crawling over the center console. Roberts said part of the plane’s wing was left in the backseat of her SUV.
“We heard this loud noise and my grandma yelled at me and said, ‘close your eyes and your mouth and get out of the car,'” Evie said.
Two people in cars were hurt, but there were no serious injuries.
Both sides of the freeway were shut down temporarily for the crash investigation and cleanup.