REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) –The Redondo Beach Police Department is warning people to stay inside after an officer-involved shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. Police sent out an alert to the public asking people to avoid the area.
“If you are at a restaurant or business on the pier, or know someone who is on the pier, please stay inside until further notice. There is a helicopter overhead assisting with this incident,” the department said in an alert.
Witness video captured the sound of at least two gun shots from the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
The motive of the shooting or suspect description has not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).