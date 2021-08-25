ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Some early voters may need to check on the status of their ballots after a mail ballot drop box was vandalized in Ontario.
The mail ballot drop box and a Transitional Assistance Department dropbox – which usually contains forms and information from customers — were vandalized at 1627 E. Holt Blvd. sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 19. One undamaged mail ballot was recovered when the vandalism was discovered.
"As two County drop boxes were vandalized at the same location, it does not appear that ballots for the Sept. 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election were the target of the vandalism, Bob Page, San Bernardino County's registrar of voters, said in a statement.
The damaged mail ballot drop box has been replaced. Early voting began in California last week, and the one ballot may be all that had been submitted before the vandalism occurred.
However, voters who may have dropped their ballots off at that location can track the status of their mail ballot at the Secretary of State's WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov. A voter's registration information is all that's needed to track a dropped off or mail-in ballot, and voters can also sign up for phone, email or text message notifications.
The vandalism has been reported to the Ontario Police Department. Any graffiti or vandalism of San Bernardino County’s mail ballot drop boxes can be reported at (909) 387-8300.