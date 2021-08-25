LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Appointments can now be scheduled for the Los Angeles Unified School District’s school-based vaccine clinics.
Mobile vaccination teams will visit every LAUSD middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses starting Monday, Aug. 30, according to interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly.
Appointments can be made through the LAUSD’s “Daily Pass” app.
To make an appointment, or for information on when a vaccine team will visit a particular school, visit achieve.lausd.net/covid or call 213-328-3958.
“Vaccines are a game-changer for all of us,” Reilly said. “They help reduce the chances of getting considerably sick and dying from the virus. We can and will protect our school communities by continuing to vaccinate employees and every eligible student.”
Students age 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine but students age 12 to 15 must bring an adult with them. Students 16 and older may bring an adult with them or bring a signed consent form.
Weekly COVID testing is required for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. Meanwhile, all district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
