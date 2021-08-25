VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Johnson & Johnson said it was working with federal officials, including the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the next steps to enhance the effects of the vaccine and ready a possible booster shot.
In Van Nuys, another day of nonstop patients looking for tests at the city's COVID-19 sites is making those vaccinated already wonder about new information on booster shots.
“It’s very confusing I think that’s the problem,” said Victor Dimattia, who got the J&J one-dose vaccine in the spring.
He is worried about whether he is still protected.
“I’m a little concerned about it because I know now Pfizer got their full FDA approval and has recommendations for the booster but Johnson & Johnson seems a little up in the air,” he said.
Johnson & Johnson took its first step in answering those concerns by announcing that the company has data now supporting the use of a booster 8 months after the initial shot.
14 million Americans have been vaccinated with J&J shot.