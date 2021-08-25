CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a man authorities say kidnapped a woman as she was walking in Canyon Country.
The kidnapping happened on Aug. 5 on Lost Canyon Road, near Harriman Drive. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was able to escape shortly after, but the suspect remains at large.
Authorities released a composite sketch of the kidnapper, whose face in the sketch is unfortunately mostly obscured by a face mask. He was described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound Hispanic man with a muscular build, brown hair, and brown eyes and his vehicle was described as a white, 1990s 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the kidnapping or the suspect can call Detective McCarthy at (661) 799-5149.