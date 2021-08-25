LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Grant Elementary School, Los Angeles Unified confirmed Wednesday.
According to a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson, the cases are concentrated in a single classroom and Los Angeles Unified is fully cooperating with the Department of Public Health.
"The District has alerted all those potentially impacted and the quarantined class has been provided with instructional materials to continue their studies," the spokesperson said.
Weekly COVID testing is required for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. Meanwhile, all district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
District officials told the LAUSD Board of Education Tuesday that 3,000 students had tested positive for the virus prior to the start of the school year or during the first week of classes, which began Aug. 16. Another 3,500 were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.