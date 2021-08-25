LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disney will permanently close most of its stores across the Southland by next month.
Back in March, Disney announced that it would close at least 60 stores across North America in order to "focus on its ecommerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint."
Three stores have already closed in the Southland and eight more will close by Sept. 15. Three outlets will remain open.
According to Disney's website, the following stores have already closed:
- South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa
- Disney Baby store at The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale
- Plaza West Covina
The following locations will shutter by Sept. 15:
- Westfield Century City mall
- Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks
- Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
- Lakewood Center
- Los Cerritos Shopping Center
- Valencia Town Center
- Brea Mall
- The Oaks in Thousand Oaks
The following are remaining in operation for the time being:
- Ontario Mills in Ontario
- Citadel Outlets in Commerce
- Camarillo Premium Outlets
However, Disney fans who still want a brick-and-mortar experience will be able to get one at Target. The retail giant announced Monday that it is opening Disney shops in 160 Target stores nationwide by the end of the year.