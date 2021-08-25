LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are involved in a standoff with a homicide suspect in a Harvard Heights neighborhood.
The standoff is happening in the area of Venice Boulevard and Western Avenue, after a woman was found dead inside a home at 20th Street and Mariposa in the Pico Union area just after 8 a.m.
Traffic has been blocked off to the area and a command post set up. It’s not clear if police officers have made contact with the suspect.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.