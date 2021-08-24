LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charlie Watts, who served as the drummer for the iconic Rolling Stones for six decades, died Tuesday at the age of 80.

The band confirmed in a statement that Watts passed away in a London hospital.

The exact cause of death was unclear. Earlier this month, the Stones announced that Watts would miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to recover from a medical procedure.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the music world from the likes of Elton John and Paul McCartney:

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle and heavy grooves. I’ll put on “Sway” which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie. pic.twitter.com/0GsCAIEIO3 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 24, 2021

Exile On Main Street is a messy rock'n'roll masterpiece. Nothing happened in the studio each night until Charlie found the rhythm to whatever riff Keith was unearthing. Once they locked onto each other, things happened. He was the engine of the Rolling Stones. RIP Charlie Watts — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 24, 2021

A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don’t know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend… — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) August 24, 2021

No matter what song the Stones played… it always had a deep groove… that was Charlie Watts…he will be missed. -J.O. Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/BIGqSxvySE — Daryl Hall & John Oates (@halloates) August 24, 2021