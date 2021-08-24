RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charlie Watts, who served as the drummer for the iconic Rolling Stones for six decades, died Tuesday at the age of 80.

FILE — Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones at a British concert on Sept. 10, 1973. (Getty Images)

The band confirmed in a statement that Watts passed away in a London hospital.

READ MORE: At Least 7 Californians Sickened In Outbreak Of Salmonella Linked To Italian Meats

The exact cause of death was unclear. Earlier this month, the Stones announced that Watts would miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to recover from a medical procedure.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the music world from the likes of Elton John and Paul McCartney:

MORE NEWS: OC Judge Declares Mistrial In Michael Avenatti Embezzlement Case

 