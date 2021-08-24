LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police Tuesday were seeking a man who stabbed another man in downtown Los Angeles.
The man entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway, near Sixth Street, at about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 14 and stabbed the unsuspecting victim in the abdomen before fleeing the area, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.READ MORE: LAPD Says 84 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week
The victim was taken to a hospital, treated for his injuries and later released.
No possible motive for the stabbing was provided.READ MORE: Hearing From Recall Election Candidates: Caitlyn Jenner, Kevin Faulconer, Larry Elder
The suspect was described as a 30- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots.
Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call LAPD Central Area Officer Ramirez at 213-996-1846. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: OC Board Approves Resolution Seeking 37,500 Increase In Refugee Admissions Amid Afghanistan Takeover
