LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing several cars and a building in Venice, according to the LAPD.
Roland Morrow, 48, was arrested Monday after being identified to police by several witnesses and victims.
Police say Morrow terrorized residents and businesses near Lincoln Boulevard, Rose Avenue, Flower Avenue, and Vernon Avenue last weekend by using a folding knife to slash the tires of several parked vehicle, and threw a brick at a window, which shattered. He was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.
Damage caused during the rampage was estimated in the thousands of dollars, police said.
Morrow was described as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound Black man. He is being held without bail due to an unrelated parole warrant.
Anyone with more information about Morrow or any other incidents involving him can call Pacific Area Auto Detective Carlos Carias at (310) 482-6420 or email 35790@lapd.online, or Detective Kathleen Roditis at (310) 482-6367.