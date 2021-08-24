NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A battle continues to brew in Newport Beach over whether students should be masked inside classrooms.
The Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday to debate the issue, but no matter what the council decides, a change in mask policies won't be enforceable.
Several families were seen walking into the council’s chambers as the meeting began.
Ultimately, the resolution is about giving parent’s the choice of whether their children should be masked or vaccinated at school.
Currently, the California Department of Public Health requires students to wear masks indoors.
Now, a group of mothers in Newport Beach is asking people to voice support for an optional mask policy citing parental rights.
Some on the Newport Beach City Council want parents to have the option as well.
“I think that parents should have the choice of whether their child wears a mask or not,” said one parent.
Meanwhile, another parent said, "I think that masks keep our kids safe and keep our schools open."
Councilman Noah Blom will introduce the resolution at Tuesday evening’s meeting.