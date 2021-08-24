LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for a new school devoted to immigrant students which has opened on the campus of Belmont High School in Westlake.
The Internationals Network Academy will serve nearly 100 immigrant students and English learners.
Belmont High is known for its diverse population, with students ranging from countries including Mexico, South Korea, Guatemala, El Salvador, India, Ghana, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Jordan.
"The vision of Internationals Network ensures that all recent immigrant students, who are multilingual learners, receive a quality education that prepares them for college, careers and beyond," LAUSD said in a news release.
This is the fifth Internationals Network school in California and the first in the Los Angeles Unified School District.