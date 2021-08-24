LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The office of disgraced high profile attorney Thomas Girardi, accused of defrauding his clients to the tune of millions, is being auctioned off to pay creditors after he was forced to file for bankruptcy last year.
The 82-year-old Girardi has since been disbarred. He is accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients, including victims of the 2018 Indonesian plane crash whom he represented in a lawsuit against Boeing.READ MORE: Tourists Asked To Stay Away From Hawaii Over COVID Surge
Girardi’s law firm filed for bankruptcy protection last December.
Among the items being auctioned from Girardi Keese is a framed receipt from PG&E’s $236 million payout for the Hinkley water lawsuit, made famous by the film “Erin Brockovich.”READ MORE: Caldor Fire Explodes To 114K Acres, Poses Threat To Lake Tahoe
Other items include a Los Angeles Lakers championship ring and several pieces of Los Angeles sports memorabilia, a 2011 Cadillac GTS, over 100 bottles of wine, a signed 1960 photo with the Supreme Court justices, and a signed Beach Boys album.
The auction, which is being hosted by ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, closes Wednesday.MORE NEWS: New LAUSD School Geared Towards Immigrant Students Opens In Westlake
Girardi is married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi. She has filed for divorce.