LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported 84 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week and two additional employees were hospitalized.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday the cases were a "substantial increase" from last week.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,977 employees have tested positive for the virus, and the increase in the last week is almost double the number who tested positive the previous week when 45 LAPD employees tested positive.
Two employees were hospitalized this week, while the four who were in the hospital last week have been released.
On Tuesday, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission that 26 of the new COVID-19 cases at the department are concentrated in the Central Area in downtown Los Angeles.
He said protective measures are being taken at the Central Area station, including restricting front desk access.
The LAPD on Monday began its mobile vaccination clinic deployment in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates within the department.
Each station will have a clinic that runs for 20 hours per day. On its first day of deployment in the San Fernando Valley, 19 LAPD employees got vaccinated, Moore said.
