NORWALK (CBSLA) – In Los Angeles County there are about 400 drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots during the state recall election. So far, nearly 10% of ballots have been dropped off.
With less than a month until the recall election, there has been a steady flow of voters using the ballot drop box outside the LA County Registrar's office in Norwalk.
Some were willing to commute nearly 100 miles round trip.
“I’m all the way from Santa Clarita,” said Syrena Mason. “I wanted to make sure my vote is counted.”
"I prefer it," said Carlos De Varona, a Burbank resident. "Gives me enough time to look over and decide more conscientiously and informed."
LA County’s Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said it too early to know if there is a trend yet.
“The ballots have been out in the community for a little over a week now,” said Logan. “As of Tuesday afternoon, we have over a half-million ballots back. Returned to us already.”
Voters can also go in person beginning September 4 to answer one or both of the two questions in the election.