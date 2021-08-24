RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An active duty member of the Navy stationed out of San Diego faces charges of sending nude photos to an undercover deputy sheriff he believed as a 15-year-old girl — and authorities believe he may have done this before.
Jesse Anthony Martinez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of sending lewd pictures to a minor, communicating with a minor for a lewd act, and trying to meet her for sexual acts after trying to meet with someone he believed was a teenage girl at a public park.
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies in Rancho Cucamonga became aware of Martinez while using an unmonitored social media account when he began chatting with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually a deputy sheriff, authorities said. The two chatted back and forth online for several days, during which time investigators say Martinez sent nude pictures and videos of himself. Ultimately, Martinez agreed to meet at a public park to engage in sexual acts, authorities said.
Martinez went to the meeting location on Aug. 21, when he was arrested. He has since been released after posting $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 6.
Detectives discovered Martinez is an active duty member of the United States Navy, stationed out of San Diego, during the course of the investigation and notified the Naval Criminal Investigative Services Unit. Evidence found during the joint investigation suggests Martinez may have previously met and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls in San Diego and/or in the Rancho Cucamonga/Ontario area, sheriff's officials said.
Anyone who recognizes Martinez or has information about the investigation can contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department’s detective bureau at (909) 477-2800.