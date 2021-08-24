ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Anaheim on Tuesday after veering off a ramp to the 57 Freeway.
The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least one person was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange with moderate injuries, the CHP reported.
A Sigalert was issued at 1:06 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
