LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Peace Chapel Church in South Los Angeles, in partnership with Worksite Labs, will host a pair of community health fairs starting Sunday.
The church and medical lab firm will also open a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site in early September.
The health fairs will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday and Aug. 29 Sept. 5 adjacent to the church at 7626 Avalon Blvd.
Residents will also be able to receive free blood pressure screens; respiratory/pulse ox screenings; diabetes, nutrition and skincare education; hand hygiene education; mental health awareness education; and observe a CPR demonstration and training.
“Minority residents of lower socioeconomic status tend to have trouble finding transportation, childcare or time off to get testing or can’t find a provider who speaks their own language,” Worksite Labs CEO Gary Frazier said in a statement. “Our country’s most vulnerable populations deserve the highest-quality care and protection from COVID-19.
“By partnering with church leaders, we’re able to reach community members who might otherwise not have access to good health care services,” said Frazier.
Beginning Sept. 7, a daily testing/vaccine facility will be available at the site from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
