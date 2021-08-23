TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.
More than 300 ballots were found in the car of a person arrested last Monday. Torrance police did not say why the person was arrested, or where the arrest took place.
However, investigators are working to determine how the ballots ended up in the vehicle, and what the person's intent was in having them.
The people whose ballots were stolen will be receiving a new ballot, according to Torrance police, who added that this theft is considered to be an isolated incident and is not related to any additional thefts of election ballots.
Suspicious activity in Torrance surrounding any elections can be reported by calling (31) 328-3456.