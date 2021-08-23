'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'Celebrities such as Snooki from "The Jersey Shore" and Tori Spelling from "90210" will be discussing the messiest moments of their lives and careers and the craziest videos on the Internet in a new MTV series.

Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.

'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.

'It's A Big Privilege & I Loved It': Jordan Hull On Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'The actor talks with us about what it means to represent queer women of color in season two of "The L Word: Generation Q" on Showtime.

'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.

'It Is Really Outrageously Fun': Abby McEnany On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'Work In Progress'The star and creator of "Work in Progress" on Showtime previews season two of her show and the power of dark humor.