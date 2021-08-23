PASADENA (CBSLA) — The coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have been in circulation under an "emergency use" authorization from the FDA. Pfizer is the first to be granted full approval.
Last month, Pasadena’s City Manager announced all two thousand city employees will have to get vaccinated. The deadline is September 15. Pasadena was the first Southern California City to make such a move.
“My hope was by announcing we’re moving forward in this direction, it would encourage others like private and public employers to follow suit,” said Steve Mermell, Pasadena City Manager. “Thankfully, our time was good and a lot of people have continued to jump onboard.”
But Hayley Cook, a Pasadena resident, said she knows plenty of people who aren't going to budge, even if there's full approval from the FDA.
“I’m leaning towards not getting vaccinated personally just because I’m not 100 percent sure about everything that’s put into the vaccine,” said Cook.
A CBS News poll conducted last month found 67% of Californians favored businesses mandating vaccines for their employees.
Gov. Gavin Newsom added, “With COVID-19 cases rising across the nation due to the Delta variant, I encourage all Californians to trust the science and protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated.”
Employers have a legal obligation to provide medical and religious exemptions to vaccine mandates.
“With more than 80 percent of Californians 18 and up having received at least one dose, our work continues to close the gap in our most impacted communities and bring an end to this pandemic,” said Newsom.