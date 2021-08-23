LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An internal investigation has determined that an officer who fatally shot a San Diego woman during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection acted lawfully.
U.S. Capitol Police reported Monday that it completed its investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbitt and determined that the officer’s conduct was “lawful and within department policy.”READ MORE: Orange County's Biggest Live Performing Arts Venues To Require Vaccination, Masks For All Ticket Holders
The officer, who has not been identified for safety reasons, will not face discipline, the department said.
“USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” USCP said in a news release.READ MORE: 5 People Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Hits Pedestrians In Wilmington
In April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would not pursue criminal charges against the officer due to “insufficient evidence.”
Babbitt, 35, was shot by a Capitol police officer after the rioters breached the Capitol and attempted to enter the House chamber. Her family said she served four tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer and owned a pool supply business in San Diego.MORE NEWS: Driver Wanted, May Have Intentionally Hit Worker At COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Newhall
So far, more than 500 people have been indicted on federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot, including several from Southern California.