AVALON (CBSLA) — Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Catalina Island over the weekend and married his girlfriend, Ginger Luckey.
The 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, posted a photo of the couple to Twitter saying, "I love my wife!"
I love my wife! pic.twitter.com/bQ59V7BDsy
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 22, 2021
According to Vanity Fair, Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony in front of an estimated 40 people.
The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.
