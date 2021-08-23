RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Catalina Island, KCAL 9

AVALON (CBSLA) — Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Catalina Island over the weekend and married his girlfriend, Ginger Luckey.

The 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, posted a photo of the couple to Twitter saying, “I love my wife!”

According to Vanity Fair, Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony in front of an estimated 40 people.

The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

Luckey, 26, is a Southern California native.

