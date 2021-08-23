SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Heal the Bay announced Monday that its 32nd Coastal Cleanup Day will be held on Sept. 18.
The annual event to collect trash and debris from Southland beaches and neighborhoods will kick off at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Santa Monica Beach, north of the Santa Monica Pier, with dozens of other clean-up locations planned in the county.
Online volunteer registration is set to begin next week beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.
"From wildfires to waste, clean water is so important for us to sustain in L.A. to protect the places and people we love and to fight against the increasingly severe impacts of climate change," according to a statement from Heal the Bay.
In 2020, Heal the Bay volunteers removed more than 40,000 pieces of trash from neighborhoods, parks, trails and beaches. PPE was among the top 10 types of trash recovered.
All participants are asked to wear a mask, use gloves and stay home if they are feeling sick. Spots will be limited at cleanup sites due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.
Information on all events can be found at healththebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth.
