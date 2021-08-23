NEWHALL (CBSLA) — Investigators are searching Monday for a driver who may have intentionally hit a worker at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a senior center in Newhall.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 22900 Market St. Authorities say the driver hit cones, a sign, then sideswiped a worker who was cleaning up the mess.
The worker’s arm was injured in the collision.
The driver is now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. There was no information about the driver’s description, but the vehicle was described as a dark gray 4-door sedan.