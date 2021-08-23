LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An advocacy group has created a comprehensive dashboard of all positive COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Parents Supporting Teachers, an L.A.-based advocacy group, said that after repeated requests to create a comprehensive database of positive COVID-19 cases across LA’s school districts was ignored, they created one on their own.

The group has compiled each individual school’s COVID data into one comprehensive dashboard, so parents have a clear picture of what’s happening in the district.

Advocates are also calling on the district to notify all members of individual classrooms and the entire school when a student tests positive.

“You can’t adequately determine what a close contact is, so the entire class needs to be notified so parents can make a decision that feels good and safe for them,” Jenna Schwartz, co-founder of Parents Supporting Teachers, said.

Schwartz said that the group would like to see a better, more cohesive policy on how students will learn while in quarantine since, as she noted, take home packets don’t work for every student.

LAUSD said it is continuing to refine how it offers coronavirus data and its protocols based on L.A. County health guidelines. Initially, anyone who was identified as a contact of someone who tested positive had to quarantine. As of Monday, the district updated its protocol to state that “vaccinated students and staff who do not have any symptoms will not be required to quarantine.”