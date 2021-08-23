WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — As many as five people were injured Monday in a three-car collision that reportedly barreled into pedestrians in a crosswalk.
The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilmington Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people were in critical condition following the crash.
One person was reported to be trapped in one of the vehicles, requiring a “door pop” extrication, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.