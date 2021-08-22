AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video following a shooting in Azusa that claimed one life.
The shooting in the 200 block of N. San Gabriel Boulevard unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It was then authorities responded to a "shots fired" call.
When they arrived, the located a 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
Witnesses are being asked to come forward.
Those with more information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.