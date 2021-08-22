SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firing multiple rounds at officers after crossing into California.
The suspect, identified by authorities as Julio Cesar Salcedo-Ramirez of Arizona, was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on suspicion of failing to yield and assault on a peace officer. His bail has been set at $100,000.
Salcedo-Ramirez stands accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a pursuit while driving at speeds of over 100 miles per hour just after 12 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said Salcedo-Ramirez at one point stopped his car, and allegedly pointed a firearm at Arizona officers as they attempted to detain him. A foot pursuit ensued, where he was later detained.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Deputy Bradley Whitmer of the Colorado River Station / Needles Police 760-326-9200.